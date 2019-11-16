|
Lillian Frances Deregibus
El Paso - Lillian Frances Deregibus passed away November 14 at the age of 96. Born October 11, 1923 in Seymour, TX. Her parents were William and Lola McElhannon. In the 1930's her family moved to Brady, TX where she grew up. In 1941 she attended Texas Women's College as a music major. During the war she returned to Brady where she met and married Francis (Frank) Albert Deregibus who was a flight instructor at Curtis Field. They moved around for the next 7 years with Pan American Airways and then moved to Colorado City, TX where they lived for 35 years. Frances worked as a bookkeeper and was very involved in the choir at the First Methodist Church. She played the piano all her life and played the organ in church for a number of years. She enjoyed being in the local theater group and being in several plays. She served as President of the Texas Jaycee-Ettes.
In l986 she and Frank moved to Santa Teresa, NM to be closer to family. Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to travel and enjoyed music and dancing and was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She is a Life Master and played duplicate bridge right up until the time of her death. She also recently celebrated her birthday with a Whataburger party, her choice. She and Frank were married for 67 years until his death in 2010. She is survived by daughter Dana Deemer (Mark), son Dr. William E. Deregibus (Melissa), six wonderful grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one nephew. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at White Acres Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 5005 Love Rd at 10:30am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with Pastor Russell A. Nebhut. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Mark's United Methodist Church in honor of Lillian. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019