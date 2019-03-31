|
Lillian Hradek
El Paso - Lillian Hradek, 99, went to be with our Lord March 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived b y sons Mark (Whitney), Michael (Deborah); grandchildren: Lindsey, Noah, Taylor, Adam, Rachel; greatgrandchildren; James, Elani, and Wesley. She was a teacher and lifelong resident of El Paso. She was preceded in death by parents Miguel and Dominga Romo, sister Armida, husband Wesley and greatgrandson Colton. Visitation will be April 4, 5-9pm with rosary 7pm at Crestview Funeral Home 1462 Zaragosa Rd. Mass April 5 12:30pm at St. Raphael, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Burial following mass at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Crestview Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019