Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Raphael
2301 Zanzibar Rd
View Map
Lillian Hradek Obituary
Lillian Hradek

El Paso - Lillian Hradek, 99, went to be with our Lord March 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived b y sons Mark (Whitney), Michael (Deborah); grandchildren: Lindsey, Noah, Taylor, Adam, Rachel; greatgrandchildren; James, Elani, and Wesley. She was a teacher and lifelong resident of El Paso. She was preceded in death by parents Miguel and Dominga Romo, sister Armida, husband Wesley and greatgrandson Colton. Visitation will be April 4, 5-9pm with rosary 7pm at Crestview Funeral Home 1462 Zaragosa Rd. Mass April 5 12:30pm at St. Raphael, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Burial following mass at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Crestview Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019
