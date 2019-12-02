|
Lillian Jean Arrington
El Paso - Lillian Jean Arrington, born on February 16, 1948 passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at the age of 71. Lillian was a loving and devoted Mother and Grandmother dedicating her life to the wellbeing of those she cared for. Lillian's recent grandchild was the light of her life and the focus of her attention from the day he was born. There was no greater joy to be had than to watch Lillian smile as she held him. Survived by Son, Mark Arrington (spouse Vivian); Grandchild, Braden Arrington and Brother, Daniel Mori (spouse Judy), Lillian will be forever loved and remembered by family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. The Funeral Mass will take place on Friday December 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the Savior Catholic Church, 5301 Wadsworth Ave. A Graveside Service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., 4848 Alps Dr. where she will be laid to rest.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019