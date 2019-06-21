|
Lilyane Roulland Miller
Carrollton - Lilyane Roulland Miller passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A longtime resident of El Paso, she spent the past six years living closer to her family in Carrollton, Texas.
Lilyane was born in Paris, France on July 22, 1931 to Renee and Louis Roulland. She and her mother immigrated to the United States in 1946 and settled in Indianapolis, Indiana where she graduated from Arsenal High School in 1949. While attending a dance, Lilyane met John K. Miller and they married on April 04, 1953. John entered the U.S. Army Medical Corps and their life of travel began with stationing in: San Antonio, Texas, Tacoma, Washington, Alexandria, Virginia, Frankfurt, Germany and Indianapolis, Indiana. The family arrived in El Paso for their final military posting in 1968 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Lilyane was a housewife and devoted mother, as well as a leading Tupperware sales representative and Manager for Chaparral Sales in El Paso. After retirement, Lilyane and John enjoyed travelling and visiting their family in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and at their beloved cabin at Lake Roberts, New Mexico. Lilyane loved leading a social life and was always ready to play cards or games. She loved knitting and gardening.
Lilyane is survived by her children Michelle (Miller) and Dan Fagan, Andrea (Miller) and Jim Tritton, and Keith and Suzanne Miller, along with her grandchildren: Kyle & Sheley Fagan, Greg Fagan, Brett & Laura Tritton, Kellye & Paul Grimes, Caroline Miller, Drew Tritton, Matt Miller and John Miller and her great grandchildren Austin Buttlar and Mattie Fagan. She loved and was loved by all she met.
The family will host a Celebration of Life for Lilyane on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 12:30 - 2:30pm at Park's Café & Roastery, 1401 Mac Arthur Drive, Carrollton, Texas. She will be interred with her beloved John in a family service at DFW National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask you to consider a donation to one of the following charities:
, https://www.michaeljfox.org/
Operation Kindness - North Texas' Original and Largest No-Kill Animal Shelter, https://www.operationkindness.org/
