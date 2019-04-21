|
Linda Carvel
El Paso - Linda Carvel, a committed educator and counselor, whose sense of humor and ethics guided her while serving students and their families for over thirty years, has died. She was 69.
Growing up in Oklahoma, Linda and her twin sister, Lynn, were, like their three older brothers, academically gifted—skipping grades on their way to an accelerated graduation from Northeast High School in Oklahoma City. Entering college at such a young age proved difficult for Linda. Her youth and inexperience prolonged her search for a calling. But her intellectual curiosity and work ethic helped her become a jack-of-all-trades (and master of many).
As a young, single mother raising her eldest children, Dustin and Phaedra, she worked as an accountant. When her youngest, Cody, entered elementary school, she returned to the University of Central Oklahoma to take a degree in education. Her career as a teacher and counselor was motivated by a love of literature and a desire to help younger generations navigate a world in which their complex needs are often overlooked, and where many schools do not adequately prepare them for success on their journeys into adulthood.
In the early 1990s her own journey brought her to El Paso, where she taught English and Humanities at Parkland and Guillen Middle Schools before moving on to Wiggs, Chapin, Sunset, and Irvin where she worked as a graduation coach, a term she preferred to 'at-risk coordinator.' She was dedicated to helping kids become strong, competent young adults. For some students, she was the first or only adult to stand up for them—often in the unfashionable position of siding with students over colleagues and employers.
Ms Carvel died on Sunday, April 7 in El Paso, Texas after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Randall, Dennis, and Ronnie. She is survived by her sister, Lynn, and her children, Dustin Holt of Oklahoma City, Phaedra Martin of Englewood New Jersey, and Cody Carvel of New York City. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Dakota and Sawyer Martin of New Jersey, Kazoo and Bowie Holt of Oklahoma City, and Jane Irma Velko of New York City.
On a draft of a recent CV she noted her interests and passions—"family, live to help others, love literature, writing, painting, love humanity and believe in treating all others the way I would like to be treated"—we would add that she was a master storyteller, a sharp comedienne, and always, always impeccably dressed. We will miss her.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019