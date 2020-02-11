Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
Linda Cortez Gallegos


1962 - 2020
Linda Cortez Gallegos Obituary
Linda Cortez Gallegos

Linda Cortez Gallegos, born on February 7, 1962 to Francisco and Vicenta Cortez, passed away late on the night of February 5, 2020 at the age of 57.

Linda was born and lived out her life in El Paso. She educated herself and earned her Associate of Applied Science in Law Enforcement in 1984. In 1990, she met her husband, Ralph, at work and started her own family. Linda was one of the first women to work in the Vector Control department and later a supervisor in the Code Enforcement department for El Paso County. Linda was the strongest and bravest woman you will ever meet and always ready with a quick comeback to make you laugh.

Linda's humor, strength, and kindness will live on through her husband; Ralph Gallegos, daughter; Amber Gallegos, two grandchildren, father; Francisco Cortez, brother; Arturo Cortez, and sisters; Antonia Cortez, Oralia Moncada, and Irene Ochoa.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. with the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020
