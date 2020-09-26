Linda Hayes



Linda Hayes left to be with the Lord in April. She was a fantastic mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved us all so much. She is survived by her daughter, son, her sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her deeply. Our Mom was an exceptionally strong-willed woman who fought to the very end. She was passionate about everything from teaching to books to women's rights. She also adored all animals especially her beloved kitties. She was a stern yet soft woman who was blunt and spoke from an honest heart. Our Mom was funny, generous and brilliant. Even though life will never be the same without her, we are all extremely grateful for the love, the lessons, and the laughter. Please hold our places in Heaven Mom; we will see you when we get there.









