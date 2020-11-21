Linda HernandezDecember 10, 1961 - November 4, 2020Linda fought a valiant fight but succumbed to COVID 19 on November 4, 2020 at University Medical Center. She is survived by her husband Juan Piedra, children: Percilla Rodarte, Erika Romero, Jasmine Marquez and Juan Adrian Piedra, as well as grandchildren: Cesar Rodarte, Karyme Rodarte, Jacqueline Garcia, Mario Garcia, Arya Gelo, Delilah Ponce, Destiny Ponce, Daniel Ponce and Mia Sophia Leanos. She is also survived by her mother Irene Davila and her second mother, Maria Elena Hernandez and siblings Yolanda Hernandez-Miranda, George Hernandez and Oscar Navarro.Linda was incomparable and truly a special person. She was kind, had a great spirit of generosity and compassion for all (including animals) and a willingness to be vulnerable yet strong; and no matter what, she was always true to herself. Although most of the time she was in pain and had her own difficulties, she always faced the world with a smile, had a positive attitude and always chose to find the good in people. She touched so many lives and inspired us to be better human beings. She spent her entire life caring and giving to others; never expecting anything in return. She believed in God, Family, Fellowship, Community, Social Justice and giving back in any way she could. She personified the words in the scripture 2 Corinthians 9:7, "Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver." She was indeed a cheerful giver.For many years, up until she was unable to get around on her own, she held a Christmas Posada for the homeless in her old neighborhood. It was the event of the year for the neighborhood. It began with the traditional posada activity, with sometimes 50-60 (or more) people walking with candles through the neighborhood in the traditional manner stopping along the way at different homes asking for refuge. If you knew Linda, it always ended with delicious food (menudo, tamales, bunuelos, champurrado, etc.) that she would make herself. She was always the voice for those who had no voice. She took up causes, especially if it directly affected the youth in the community. She campaigned for local leaders if she believed that they could bring change and improvement to her community. She even took in children from Mexico so that they could continue attending school in the U.S. Even in the last years of her life, from a wheelchair, she found ways to continue helping people.She loved people, but nothing compared to the love she had for her entire family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She loved her children unconditionally and held all her grandchildren close to her heart. She was the life of our family's get togethers. We will miss her laughter, her wit and humor and her ability to tell stories that would have us laughing and crying at the same time. Linda's biggest flaw was not being able to say "No". Somehow, she managed to help her family in every conceivable way and perhaps we all depended and leaned on her a bit too much. But she would have it no other way. It was what made Linda unique. Her ability to love, to listen, to forgive, never judge and give of herself in every way. Her heart was always full of gratitude and appreciation to the Lord and her faith in Christ was with her to the end. God has called her home.We thank the Lord for giving you to us. We miss you, will always love you, and will always carry your memory in our hearts.Memorial and Funeral Services:Monday, November 23, 2020Visitation: Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. @ 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Tuesday, November 24, 2020Procession: Perches Funeral Home @ 10:00 a.m.Graveside Service: Mt Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza @ 11:00 a.m.