Lionel Delgado

Lionel DelgadoEl Paso - Lionel "Lonny" Michael Delgado passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2020 at the age of 68. Lonny was born August 28th, 1951 in El Paso, TX to Ray and Nina Delgado. Lonny graduated from Jefferson High School and was introduced to the produce industry by his uncle Lelo Jacques where he went on to have a successful career in the industry with his two brothers. Throughout the years Lonny has made an impact on numerous lives through counseling and mentoring.He is survived by his two brothers (Nick and Ronny Delgado), five children (RubyAnn, Michael, Domonique, Johnny, and Kendall), and five grandchildren (Sydney, Dominic, Damian, Devin, and Kora). He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.