Lionel RinconEl Paso - On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Lionel Rincon, loving husband and father of three children, passed away. Lionel was born on December 27, 1936 in El Paso, TX to the late Primitivo and Elena Rincon. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Navy in 1959 and served in the Korean Conflict for a period of four years. Our Father retired from the United States Post Office after 40 years of faithful service to his community. In addition, he was also very active in the Post Office Union as a shop steward for his fellow employees in the Post Office. He was very pro-union and always participated in various union strikes and provided a lending ear to his fellow employees. On August 25, 1963, he married Catalina Gonzalez and together lovingly raised two daughters, Catalina and Susanna, and one son, Lionel Jr.Lionel had a passion for his grandchildren, Aiden, Maya, and Samantha. His favorite pastimes were to watch his Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. Our Father was devoted to us and during our school years he contributed in our endeavors in music, sports, was an active member in the Boy Scouts of America, the Bel Air Optimist club, and served as President for the Bel Air High School Booster Club. Our Father led by an exemplary dedication to us and the community. People that knew him felt his love immediately, especially the many that looked up to him like a father figure.Lionel was preceded in death by his brother Ramon Rincon. Left to always cherish his memory is his loving wife Catalina, three children, Katy, Susie, and Lionel Jr, brother Primitivo Rincon, and sisters, Theresa Kautz, Lucy Miller, and Ana Garcia. In addition, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with Rosary prayer at 12:45 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.