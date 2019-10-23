|
Lloyd A. Saylor Jr.
El Paso - SFC, Retired, Lloyd A. Saylor Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 20, 1939 to Lloyd Sr. and Julia Saylor.
Lloyd married Sandra Eckenrode in 1964. Since her passing in 2011, a part of Lloyd left to be with her.
Lloyd enlisted in the Army in 1958 and retired after 20 years, and made El Paso their home. He served in Taiwan during the "cold war" and received a medal. He was also stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. He attended EPCC and received an Associate's Degree in Computer Science. Soon after he started working at EPCC in the Computer Operations Department and retired after 24 years.
Lloyd is survived by his three daughters, Renee Saylor Culp, Lori Saylor Curtis and Kimberly Saylor McBroom, son-in-law's, JR Culp, Brad Curtis and Scott McBroom, granddaughter Nicole Lipowitz (Michael Lipowitz), grandsons Kyle Lapp, Brandon Culp, great grandkids, Jordan Lipowitz, Emily Burdge and Alicia Lipowitz. He is also survived by his sisters Barb Guckiean and Ruth Guckiean, and brother George Saylor.
He was a lifelong Bengals and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing pool, camping and traveling in his RV and watching old westerns on TV. He was the president of his RV club for 2 years.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79904. The funeral service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM, followed by a graveside service at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at 10:30 AM.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019