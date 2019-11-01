Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Coronado Baptist Church
501 Thunderbird Dr.
El Paso, TX
Lloyd Milburn (Lonnie) Borrett Jr.


1945 - 2019
Lloyd Milburn (Lonnie) Borrett Jr. Obituary
Lloyd Milburn Borrett Jr. (Lonnie)

El Paso - Lloyd Milburn Borrett Jr. (Lonnie), age 74, of El Paso, Texas, died suddenly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Lonnie was born June 14, 1945 in El Paso, Texas. Lonnie graduated from Lake Forest Academy, and he received a BA from Stanford University in 1971, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Serving in Vietnam as a Second Lieutenant; Lonnie was awarded the Bronze Star. Professionally, he was a financial advisor for 47 years.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Ann Borrett.

Lonnie was preceded in death by Father Lloyd Milburn Borrett Sr. and mother Elizabeth Howe McGill.

A celebration of life for Lloyd will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Coronado Baptist Church, 501 Thunderbird Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. In lieu of flowers donations may made to . www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
