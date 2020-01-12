|
Lois C. Fox
Lake Worth, FL - Lois C. Fox, 79 of Lake Worth, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday December 19, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, FL. She was born on July 15, 1940 to John W. and Ruth Graham in Frazeysburg, OH. She married James A. Fox in 1961 and the couple moved to Amarillo, TX and later to El Paso, TX where they raised a family and remained into retirement. Lois had a distinguished career at the Veterans Administration in El Paso, retiring in 2006. She was active throughout her life in her local church, most recently at Lake Osborne Presbyterian in Lake Worth. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jim, and is survived by her children John Fox of Louisville CO and Sally Jones of Cincinnati OH, her siblings Naomi Crown of Amarillo TX, Wayne Graham of Frazeysburg OH, Mildred Mozena of Adamsville OH, and Gerald Graham and his wife Judith Ann of Frazeysburg, along with 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, Mrs. Fox's cremated remains will be buried next to her husband Jim at Frazeysburg Cemetery in Frazeysburg, OH. A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020