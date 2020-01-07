|
|
Lola May
Lola May, age 106, passed away on January 5, 2020 . She was predeceased by her parents, David and Fannie Medoff, her husband of 63 years, Max Trube May, her brother Dr. Harold Medoff and her sister Gloria Levy. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert May (and wife Susan) and her daughter, Carol Hoffman (and husband Dr. Leonard Hoffman); her grandchildren, Andrea Feinswog (and husband Dr. Ira Feinswog), Paul May (and wife Jill), Rebecca May, Bernie May (and wife Megan), Dr. Hal Hoffman(and wife Dr. Sherry Soefje), Dr. David Hoffman (and wife Mandy Ladin), and Julie Bremer (and husband William),;and great-grandchildren David (and wife Allison Smither), Alisa and Max Feinswog, Samantha and Tessa May, Jax and Lola May, Mia and Toby Hoffman, and Chase, Austin and Beau Bremer.
Lola was born January 28, 1913 in Philadelphia, PA, where she attended public schools. She graduated high school at age 16 and won a Philadelphia Mayor's Scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated from Penn's College of Education (the only college open to women at the time) after only three years. She met Trube May while they were students together and they were married on January 21, 1934, in the middle of the Great Depression. Because of the severe economic conditions at the time they moved to Muskogee, Oklahoma, where Trube joined his father's retail clothing store, May Brothers. In 1955 they moved to El Paso, Texas, and Lola began her very successful 23 year teaching career at Jefferson High School where she taught Language Arts.
After her retirement, Lola and Trube enjoyed travels around the country and the world and enrolled in many adult education classes at UTEP. Her grandchildren always admired her amazing ability to solve crossword puzzles and play Scrabble and Upwords. She moved to Monte Vista Senior Living Community in 1997 and enjoyed the warmth and support of her many friends, as well as the members of the staff there over the years.
Lola has been an active member of Temple Mt. Sinai for 65 years. The family wishes to thank all of the employees of Monte Vista, Dr. Muneer Assi and his staff, as well as Home Watch Caregivers, Olga Perez, Marta Landeros, and Irma Escobedo for their excellent care. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12th at Temple Mt. Sinai, 4408 N Stanton at 10:30 a.m.. The family requests those wishing to remember and honor Lola's memory to do so by contributing to The Campership Fund at Temple Mt. Sinai in El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020