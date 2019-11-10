Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora McNicol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Beth McNicol


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora Beth McNicol Obituary
Lora Beth McNicol

El Paso - Lora Beth McNicol was born on December 6, 1931 and left us on November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Clyde McNicol and their son, Scott Donald. She is survived by her children Greg, Bob, Doug and Tony, her sister Wanda, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The home was also open to many children in need. The brothers wish to thank the staff at VibraLife and Hospice of El Paso, Maggie, for the care they provided her in her final time on earth.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. A Family Celebration of Life Burial Service will be on Wednesday, November 13th in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, the Family suggests donations to Alzheimer's Research. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home - Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now