Lora Beth McNicol
El Paso - Lora Beth McNicol was born on December 6, 1931 and left us on November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Clyde McNicol and their son, Scott Donald. She is survived by her children Greg, Bob, Doug and Tony, her sister Wanda, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The home was also open to many children in need. The brothers wish to thank the staff at VibraLife and Hospice of El Paso, Maggie, for the care they provided her in her final time on earth.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. A Family Celebration of Life Burial Service will be on Wednesday, November 13th in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, the Family suggests donations to Alzheimer's Research. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home - Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019