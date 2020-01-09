|
Loren W. Nichols
Granbury - Loren was born January 20, 1943 in El Paso and passed away December 31st surrounded by family at his home in Granbury, TX. He had been a lifelong El Paso resident, retiring in 1999 as Deputy Chief of Air Operations for the US Border Patrol.
Survivors include his wife Karen, son Curry Nichols, daughter Kelly Craven, his grandchildren, two brothers Allen and Clark and nephews.
Services will be held January 17th, 2 p.m at Acton Methodist Church in Granbury, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Habitat for Humanity or Salvation Army Women's Service League of Hood County.
