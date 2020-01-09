Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Acton Methodist Church
Granbury, TX
1943 - 2020
Loren W. Nichols Obituary
Loren W. Nichols

Granbury - Loren was born January 20, 1943 in El Paso and passed away December 31st surrounded by family at his home in Granbury, TX. He had been a lifelong El Paso resident, retiring in 1999 as Deputy Chief of Air Operations for the US Border Patrol.

Survivors include his wife Karen, son Curry Nichols, daughter Kelly Craven, his grandchildren, two brothers Allen and Clark and nephews.

Services will be held January 17th, 2 p.m at Acton Methodist Church in Granbury, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Habitat for Humanity or Salvation Army Women's Service League of Hood County.

You may view the obituary online at www.rosserfuneralhome.net

Rosser Funeral Home, 817-641-4800, 1664 W. Henderson Street, Cleburne, Texas 76033
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
