Lorenzo CastanedaEl Paso - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Lorenzo Castaneda at the age of 64. He was born on January 22, 1956 and passed away after a brief battle with cancer on July 6, 2020.Lorenzo was a lifelong El Paso, Texas native and a graduate of Ysleta High School. Lorenzo was employed at Stone Container for more than fifteen years as a fork lift operator.Lorenzo was preceded in death by his loving parents Onofre G. Castaneda and Maria Esther Castaneda as well as his late brother Arturo Castaneda. Lorenzo leaves behind siblings Onofre Castaneda Jr. and Rafael Castaneda as well as sisters Maria De Jesus Arrieta, Beatrice Castaneda and Rita Estela Holguin. Lorenzo had two step daughters, Elizabeth Vargas and Yvonne Vargas and numerous nieces and nephews as well as grandchildren.Lorenzo was definitely one of a kind and will be dearly missed by those he touched with his vivid imagination, work ethic, big dreams and loving heart.At the request of Lorenzo, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.