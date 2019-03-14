|
|
Lorenzo Colon
El Paso - Lorenzo Colon, 60, passed away March 8, 2019 in Fabens, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Colon, sons, Lorenzo Colon, Jr., Alejandro Colon, daughters, Marina Avila, Claudia Estrada, Celina Colon, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother, Salvador Colon, sisters, Mary Lou Colon, Angelina De La Rosa, Irene Colon, and Michelle Colon. Lorenzo was a dedicated police officer for 28 years for El Paso Community College. He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a rosary/vigil at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, Texas. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 14, 2019