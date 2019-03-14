Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Fabens, TX
View Map
El Paso - Lorenzo Colon, 60, passed away March 8, 2019 in Fabens, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Colon, sons, Lorenzo Colon, Jr., Alejandro Colon, daughters, Marina Avila, Claudia Estrada, Celina Colon, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother, Salvador Colon, sisters, Mary Lou Colon, Angelina De La Rosa, Irene Colon, and Michelle Colon. Lorenzo was a dedicated police officer for 28 years for El Paso Community College. He was our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a rosary/vigil at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, Texas. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 14, 2019
