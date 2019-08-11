Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephens's Catholic Church
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephens's Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephens's Catholic Church
Lorenzo Delgado Perez


1925 - 2019
Lorenzo Delgado Perez Obituary
Lorenzo Delgado Perez

El Paso - Lorenzo Delgado Perez, after 93 years of life, joined his parents and siblings in Heaven on August 6, 2019. Born to Jose Maria and Nicasia on August 10, 1925, he is one of eleven siblings, all predeceased. Hearing the call to serve his country, before graduating from Bowie High School, he enlisted in the Navy, serving during WWII on the USS Ponaganset. Upon his discharge from the Navy and his return to the states, he graduated and was active in veteran affairs. Putting his designing and ingenious skills to use, he was Post Adjutant and Chairman of the Veteran Day Parade Floats. Although no longer in the military, throughout his lifetime he would continue to salute any military that passed his way, his way of recognizing the sacrifice given by his peers. His lasting friendships from the VFW Post 5615 and neighbors respected his unique personality and were met with his kindness, wittiness and humor and knew him as a very exceptional man. He is survived by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews and great grandnieces/nephews.

Services/Celebration of life will take place on Tuesday August 13th at St. Stephens's Catholic Church. Visitation at 11, Rosary at 12, Mass at 1 followed by interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019
