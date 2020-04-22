|
Lorenzo G. LaFarelle
El Paso - Lorenzo G. LaFarelle is a native Texan, born May 23, 1924, and raised in Alpine, Texas. He graduated from Alpine High School and Sul Ross State College with a B.A. degree in History and Spanish in 1949. He received an M. Ed. in 1956, from Texas Western College (now UTEP). In 1984, he received a Ph.D. in Hispanic American Studies at the Univesidad Internacional in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.
Dr. Lafarelle's extensive teaching career embraces all levels from primary to college and university. In the 34 years with EPISD Dr. LaFarelle taught at nearly all levels. His last 18 years were as Vocational Counselor at Jefferson High School. He was an adjunct professor of History at El Paso Community College for 18 years and after retirement taught Mexican American Studies at UTEP for 12 years.
Dr. LaFarelle was honored by Sul Ross University in November 2001 as a Distinguished Alumni.
Dr LaFarelle has been active also in community affairs. He was in LULAC for many years holding different commissions, teaching citizenship classes and ESL classes as a volunteer. He has also served on the El Paso County Historical Commission, the El Paso Quintcentenary Commission, the Twelve Travelers, and was on the Board of the Teachers Federal Credit Union.
In 1992, he published his research on Bernardo de Galvez, Hero of the American Revolution. Many people have studied American History without realizing the great role that Spain played in our War for Independence.
Dr. LaFarelle has touched the lives of thousands of students and has left them wiser and more compassionate. This was demonstrated by the large number of letters and notes he has received during his career. Even today, people come up to him, shake his hand, and thank him for having touched their lives in a positive way. Other recognitions include;
1.Year 2000 - Who's Who Among American Colleges & University. Only 2.5% of college professors make this list. He was teaching Chicano Studies at the time and was nominated by a few of his students.
2.Year 2000 - Senate Proclamation No 1219 Texas Border Educator
3.Year2001 - Named Sul Ross State University Distinguished Alumnus
4.Year 2003 - EPISD named a Northeast school the Lorenzo G. LaFarelle Alternative Middle School.
He is survived by his wife Carmen Canales Vargas LaFarelle of 43 years, his daughters Maria del Carmen LaFarelle Garcia, Margarita LaFarelle Hunt (Dean), his son Francis (Jerry) Lafarelle (Paricia) and three grandsons. Preceded in death by; Edward Lorenzo LaFarelle & grandson Jerry LaFarelle Jr.
Due to current COVID19 restrictions services will be held for a small amount of family members Friday April 24, 2020 with a live streaming (Martin Funeral Home East Facebook page) of his graveside at 2 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park .
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020