1/1
Lorenzo H. Portillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenzo H. Portillo

Lorenzo passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25th, at the age of 71. He leaves behind his wife, Otilia, of 51 years, his mother Maria, his 4 brothers, his daughters Sandra, Arlene, his son Lorenzo A. and his son-in-law Manuel. He had 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Gustavo and his younger brother Manuel.

The viewing will be on Tuesday, Dec 1st from 12-2pm and the Rosary will follow from 2-4 pm, Funeral/Mass will be at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Rosary
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Socorro Funeral Home
11061 Socorro Rd.
El Paso, TX 79927
(915) 860-7084
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved