Lorenzo H. Portillo



Lorenzo passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25th, at the age of 71. He leaves behind his wife, Otilia, of 51 years, his mother Maria, his 4 brothers, his daughters Sandra, Arlene, his son Lorenzo A. and his son-in-law Manuel. He had 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Gustavo and his younger brother Manuel.



The viewing will be on Tuesday, Dec 1st from 12-2pm and the Rosary will follow from 2-4 pm, Funeral/Mass will be at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store