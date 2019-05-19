Lorenzo Mata Jr.



El Paso - Lorenzo Mata Jr. 73, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the presence of his children. He was born March 20, 1946 to Lorenzo and Luz Mata. He is survived by his children Rachel, Daniel(Marisela), Alberto(Esther), Alicia(Eddie), and Lorenzo III(Angelica). He had fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Virginia Martinez. Preceded in death by his loving wife Beatriz Mata whom he loved and missed dearly. They will both be reunited again as they always were and may they both rest in peace. Lorenzo Mata worked and retired from the city of El Paso. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church since 1972. He was a wonderful father who cherished his family and was always there for us. Pallbearers will be the immediate family members. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 North Carolina with a vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley on Tuesday, May 21st at 10am. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Special Thanks to Alicia, Eddie, Alberto, and Jesus for checking up on his wellbeing daily. Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary