Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Lorenzo "Bobby" Olivarez

El Paso - Lorenzo "Bobby" Olivarez, went peacefully to our heavenly father on June 22, 2019 in the presence of family. Bobby was born on April 5, 1954 in El Paso, Tx, he met the love of his life, Bertha Olivarez, and were married on June 26, 1976, throughout their 43 years of marriage they had one daughter and one son and 5 grandchildren. Bobby enjoyed dancing with his wife, playing slot machines alongside with his wife and taking road trips. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his storytelling. Bobby is precede in death by his parents Pedro and Rosa Olivarez, sisters Cecilia and Lucy. He survived by his wife, Bertha; daughter, Isabel Olivarez; son, Lorenzo Olivarez Jr. (daughter-in-law, Amanda Olivarez) from Euless, Texas; and 5 grandchildren: Abel, Allie, Makayla, Lauren and Kaleb and Brother Pete Olivarez. We would like to thank all our family for their love and support and the special medical staff at the Hospitals of Providence at Sierra for their compassion and care. Pallbearers, Lorenzo Olivarez Jr., Jesus I. Ortega , Oscar Melendez Jr., Angel Rodriguez, Pete Melendez, Pete Mercado Jr, Joe Rodriguez, Freddy Mercado. Honorary Pallbearers: Abel Chavez Jr., Pete Olivarez Jr and Valentin Mercado Jr.

Visitation services will be from 5:00-9:00 pm on June 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home (1060 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915) with the Vigil being prayed at 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held at 9:00 am on June 29, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on June 27, 2019
