Lorenzo PachecoEl Paso -Lorenzo Pacheco,71, was welcomed into Heaven on July 23,2020.He now walks hand in hand with his beautiful wife and best friend Jesusita Pacheco.His passing was sudden but peaceful, surrounded by those whom loved him deeply he lived a full and blessed life.Lorenzo served two tours in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corp and retired from the city of El Paso.He was a loving and devoted husband and a protective ,caring hard-working Father/ Grandpa / Great Grandpa. He is survived by his three daughters and there significant others Cynthia A. Pacheco with Nicolas Franco, Phebee R. Pacheco w/ Al Castillo and Rebecca Pacheco w/ Carlos Chora."GRANDCHILDREN"Amber & Jay Vaifale, Ray Avila, Cassandra & Austin Holmes, Raylene Avila, Kameron Palyu, Julie Palyu and Agnis Castillo."GREAT GRANDCHILDREN"Damian Jay Vaifale, Desmond Natia Vaifale, Dominic Lorenzo Vaifale & Dorian Nicholas Faasalafa Vaifale & Alexander James Holmes"7 SURVIVING SIBLINGS"Carol Pacheco and their 6 siblings and God Son Marco Counts."POPS"I feel you I know you're here.......We both got this understandable fear. We shared everyday good and bad since Mom left you were all I had..I see you and hear you in my mind deep down inside I know it's your time..This isn't how it should have been it wasn't supposed to be our end....I Hold On Tight with everything inside but I know this is your ride ,to the gates and Mom will let you in.... just understand POPS we are never at an end.....So goodbye for now but not forever.. because you're always by my side..... and hopefully one day we could finally take that ride.......