Loretta Louise Campbell
El Paso - Loretta Louise Campbell, affectionately known as "Grandma" to her family, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Loretta is preceded in death by her husband Joe; she leaves her children, Joetta Holland, Lanetta Newcomb, Rosetta (Duane) Tierson, Russell Campbell, Marietta (Jim) McElwee and Joe B (Kaci) Campbell; her grandchildren, Travis Lucore, Jason Guilbault, Holly Tierson, Timothy Campbell, Gregory Campbell, April Newcomb, Ashley Newcomb, Reilly McElwee, James McElwee; her great grandchildren, Caitlyn Lucore, Natalie Campbell, Addison Newcomb; she is preceded in death by her brother, James Butch III; sister Helen Butch; and her parents.
She was born and raised in Raton NM, the daughter of James and Ruby Butch. She was married to her husband Joe for 61 years before his passing on Thanksgiving, 2018. In the early years of her marriage she stayed home to raise her six children. Later, she worked at the El Paso County Elections Department until she retired.
Loretta was very active in her parish. She ran the St Matthew's nursery for 38 years. She enjoyed every minute of it, right up until the end. Loretta was a member of The Legion of Mary since 1970, serving as secretary for many years. As a Eucharistic minister she delivered communion to home-bound parishioners, and to the Coronado Nursing Home on Fridays. Loretta was a founding member of "My Lady Rosary Makers of St Matthews", creating and distributing gifts of rosaries to countless people in her community.
Visitation will be from 2pm to 5pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home West on Monday, September 2nd with the rosary at 3pm. Mass will be held at St Matthews Catholic church on September 3rd at 10:30am with a reception to follow.
We are thankful for the time we had with her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 25, 2019