|
|
Lori (Lorraine) Sue Rockwell
- - Lori (Lorraine) Sue Rockwell, born April 28, 1959 to Shirley J. Henderson and William A. Peters in Rapid City S.D. The heavens Shine brighter for they have received our beloved Lori on November 6, 2018. She is survived by her husband James E. Rockwell, Son Nathan Rockwell, Mother Shirley, Father "Pete" Peters, Sister Mandy Hanion, and Brother Mark Peters. Lori, full of life with a zeal for stamping, quilting, and volunteer work at the church. Her Joy was wrapped in Love, making quilts for her family, friends, veteran quilts, prayer quilts, bible studies, and baking. Lori was a member of Western Hills United Methodist Church where she found her dream kitchen, she was also a member of Paso Del Norte Quilt Guild where she helped in teaching sewing and quilting. Lori was always ready keys in hand for a spontaneous day trip or weekend retreat heart open filled to overflowing with laughter and love to share. Lori Loved her parents, Shirley's "mini me" and Pete's baby, Lori delighted in sharing stories of her siblings and growing up with them here in El Paso and abroad in Germany. Lori was an attendee of UTEP, worked various jobs most notably at EPNG, and ADP, and a once former over the road truck driver. All Lori's life experiences woven together by God created a unique individual Loved by God and all. Join the family in remembrance and saying good bye at Wester Hills United Methodist Church on March 15th, 2019 at 10:00 am 524 Thunderbird Drive.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 14, 2019