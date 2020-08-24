Loris Sharp

Loris SharpEl Paso - When Loris entered heaven on August 19, she was blissfully reunited with her loving husband of 59 years, Frank and her son Randal. Loris was an incredibly strong woman with a loving and giving heart and nature. She had a smile and a kind word to everyone she encountered whether she knew them or not. One of her most famous sayings was, "When I'm ready, I'm ready!" Loris died after suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's for several years. Now she has no pain or sickness. Only peace and Love. Loris leaves behind her remaining 5 children, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with prayer service beginning at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn followed by interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.