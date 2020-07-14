Lous Bernard McKee
El Paso - LOUIS BERNARD MCKEE entered into the arms of the good Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Born on July 11, 1933 he had a lifetime of accomplishments, was a proud Marine, loving father, grandfather and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Robert E. McKee, his beloved son Louis B. McKee Jr., his brothers and sisters Bob, Dave, John, Margaret, Frankie, Bill, and Philip. He is survived by his loving children; David C. McKee, Bruce E. McKee and Karen L. McKee; his 3 loving grandchildren Brandon, Briana and Julia McKee. Private graveside service will be held by his family at Restlawn Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the Church of St. Clement for the benefit of the McKee Chapel or a charity of your choice
.
