1/1
Louis Bernard McKee
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lous Bernard McKee

El Paso - LOUIS BERNARD MCKEE entered into the arms of the good Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Born on July 11, 1933 he had a lifetime of accomplishments, was a proud Marine, loving father, grandfather and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Robert E. McKee, his beloved son Louis B. McKee Jr., his brothers and sisters Bob, Dave, John, Margaret, Frankie, Bill, and Philip. He is survived by his loving children; David C. McKee, Bruce E. McKee and Karen L. McKee; his 3 loving grandchildren Brandon, Briana and Julia McKee. Private graveside service will be held by his family at Restlawn Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the Church of St. Clement for the benefit of the McKee Chapel or a charity of your choice.

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Graveside may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved