|
|
Louis Fitzgerald
El Paso - Louis H. Fitzgerald, 84, Navy Veteran, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Carmen, son John, and daughter Nancy. He is survived by his sons; Raul Fitzgerald , Louis Fitzgerald, Robert Fitzgerald and wife Shanna, Granddaughters; Christina, Rebecca, and Heather, great grandchildren: Marina, Nathan, Christopher, and Eva, Great-Great Grandchildren; Benjamin and Naomi. His memory will be cherished in their minds forever.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020