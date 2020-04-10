Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Fitzgerald Obituary
Louis Fitzgerald

El Paso - Louis H. Fitzgerald, 84, Navy Veteran, beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Carmen, son John, and daughter Nancy. He is survived by his sons; Raul Fitzgerald , Louis Fitzgerald, Robert Fitzgerald and wife Shanna, Granddaughters; Christina, Rebecca, and Heather, great grandchildren: Marina, Nathan, Christopher, and Eva, Great-Great Grandchildren; Benjamin and Naomi. His memory will be cherished in their minds forever.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now