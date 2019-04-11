|
Louis Joseph Foght Sr.
New Orleans - Louis Joseph Foght, Sr. was a man loved by everyone he encountered in his life. He was kind, generous and the most knowledgeable man you could ever know. He loved travelling the world with his beloved wife and spending quality time with his sons and grandchildren hunting in the wild. A Cathedral graduate, Grandpa took great pride in his business, Phil's Plumbing Shop Inc. He took what was started by his father and grew it into what it is today along side with his boys. He instilled in them the tremendous work ethic he had in himself. He possessed some of the finest qualities you can ever find in a man. He loved to share his tidbits of wisdom with all who would listen. He truly captivated everyone in his life. All who knew him would agree that he was a true treasure in this world. He is preceded in death by his wife Carmen, Ma and Papa, and his sisters Beverly, Rosemary, Leatrice and Phyllis. He is survived by his sister Carolyn, sons Louis Jr., James (Julie), Mark (Cindy) and Jeffrey (Karen), grandchildren Lindsay, Shannon (David), Michael (Rina), Courtney, Shaleigh, Hunter, Zachary, Brandon, Dominique, Azarian and Kiara and great grandchildren Hailey, David and Madelyn. The visitation on Thursday, April 11 will begin at 5p.m. with the rosary following at 7p.m. to be held at Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana Avenue. The mass will be held Friday, April 12 at San Antonio de Padua Church, 503 Hunter Drive, at 10:30a.m. Graveside services to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 South Zaragoza Road. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to one of his favorite causes, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, www.elpasoansfightinghunger.org.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 11, 2019