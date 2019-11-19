|
Louis Llamas
El Paso - Louis Llamas born August 6, 1930 in Topeka, Kansas to Antonio Medardo and Tomasa Llamas. He was the youngest of three siblings, his oldest sister Tana Llamas Martinez and his younger sister Mary Llamas Madrigal (all deceased).
He moved with his mom to Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 8. He attended South High in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from high school in 1949. He enlisted in the Marines out of high school and was discharged in 1950. He subsequently, attend Omaha University where he played football as a fullback. He was reinstated with the US Marines in 1950 when the Korean War broke out. He served in Korea and returned to Omaha, Nebraska after the war.
He met my mom while at Guadalupe Church. He subsequently dated her for six Sundays in a row and asked her to marry him. She said yes and the rest is history.
He subsequently applied to the Omaha Police Department and was accepted into the police academy as the first American of Mexican descent that had been admitted to the police academy. He subsequently decided not to enter the academy and remained in the Marine Corps. He received an honorable discharge in 1962 and moved to El Paso.
He started with the US Postal Service in 1963 as a Letter Carrier. It was a match made in heaven as he loved his job, patrons and his patrons loved him. He became very involved with the Union and was a constant visitor to Washington DC fighting for the rights of Postal workers while visiting the Halls of Congress and the Senate. He retired in 1986 after 23 years in the Post Office. After his retirement, he continued to be active in the Union as the NARFE liaison.
He helped start the Roaring 20's Softball League and was instrumental at having the Irvin I placed on the Franklin Mountains! He loved God, Country, family, playing baseball, softball and golf. He was proud to have served his country as a United States Marine.
On November 15, 2019 he was called up to the Majors by God to play on his Field of Dreams softball team. He will be joined by family and friends that he has not seen for decades and he will patiently be waiting for us all.
Louis Llamas leaves behind a loving wife of 66 years, Carmen Llamas, sons Louie & Eddie Llamas along with their families Robbin Llamas (daughter-in-law), Casey & Lia Llamas Granddaughters, Sandra Llamas (daughter-in-law) Jacob, Kris & Stevie Grandsons and Granddaughter.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5 PM - 9 PM with a Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church 2301 Zanzibar Rd. at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. with the Marine Corp Honor Guard. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019