Louis Rosenbaum
El Paso - Louis Rosenbaum, 93, beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle, passed away on 5/24/19. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Miriam Rosenbaum, his son Jerry Rosenbaum, Marvin Rosenbaum and daughter-in-law Lisa Rosenbaum, grandchildren Benjamin, Noah, Joshua, Matthew and Zachary Rosenbaum, sister Regina Hellman, niece Elaine Hellman and nephew Jack Hellman.
Louis was born in Germany in 1926, moved to Pre-Israel Palestine at age 13, then to El Paso in 1947. Louis donated to many charities, was twice a recipient of the City of El Paso Conquistador award, and he and his wife Miriam were founders of the El Paso Holocaust Museum. As a successful entrepreneur, his first business venture was the dry goods & electronics store, Louis Wholesale Co. He then became a pioneer in the deregulation of the bus industry by winning a decision in the U.S. Supreme Court to establish El Paso-Los Angeles Limousine Express, Inc. bus company in 1966. He was also involved in several more businesses, including Big Surf Waterpark.
Graveside services are on Sunday 5/26/19 at 11:30 am at B'nai Zion Cemetery (Gateway West near Copia exit, adjacent to Concordia Cemetery). Donations in Louis' name can be made to Chabad Lubavitch of El Paso or Congregation B'nai Zion of El Paso. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019