Louise A. Glaze
El Paso - Louise A. Glaze, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at the age of 70 in El Paso, Texas. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 7, 1950. Louise lived her life to the fullest. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Blanchie Glaze, as well as her two brothers, George and Larry Joe Glaze, and her two sisters Janie and Mattie Pearl Glaze. She is survived by her son, David R. Glaze, sister Dorothy M. Wheeler and her brother Martin Glaze Jr. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, officiated by David R. Glaze, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, located at 4631 Hondo Pass. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery located at 4848 Alps. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
