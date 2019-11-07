|
|
Louise Capshaw
El Paso - Louise Capshaw, beloved wife of Kenny Capshaw, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2019 due to heart complications.
Louise dearly loved her children Missy & Chris Campagnolo, Stephanie & Reed Capshaw, and Brooke Bucher and their spouses, Jonathan Werner, Melanie Campagnolo, and Seth Bucher. Most of all she adored her grandchildren who were the light in her life: Maya Grace Capshaw, Finn & Eamon Werner, James & William Capshaw, Sophie & Silas Bucher, and Peyton Campagnolo. Even though she always said "No teenagers in the house!", she took another one in and was a happy foster mother to Holly Di Renzo.
Louise loved to travel. She loved spending time with family & friends and was passionate about politics and women's rights. She was incredibly intelligent, curious, and well-informed. She thrived as a grandmother. "Weezer" loved to hold her grandbabies, loved it when they fell asleep on her, loved to play with them. She celebrated their achievements and was patient with their challenges.
She is greatly missed.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Greenpeace.
We will celebrate her life at Sunset Gardens, 105 Lindbergh, on Sunday, November 10th at 3pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019