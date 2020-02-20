Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 N. Carolina Dr.
El Paso, TX
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 N. Carolina Dr.
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Santa Lucia Catholic Church
Lourdes Arriola Obituary
Lourdes Arriola

El Paso - Lourdes Arriola, age 84 (formerly from Smeltertown) was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio Acosta and Maria Pro, her brother Pascual Acosta, daughter, Antonia Washington, sons, Uvaldo Acosta, David Arriola and one great son Jason Arriola. Lourdes is survived by her daughters Bertha, Rosa (Virgil), Irene (Toby) and Carmen, siblings Josephine (Oscar) and Gilberto Acosta.

She was a loving mother, father and grandmother to her children, grandkids and great-grand kids. Our mother would give you the shirt off her back. Lourdes taught her children to be hard workers and independent. Our mother was a survivor. We will always remember her dancing with all of us. Pall bearers; Robert Lucero Jr., David Lucero, Oscar Arriola, Tyler Arriola, Moe Murgia, and Michael Arriola.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Santa Lucia Catholic Church at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
