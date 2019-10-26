|
Lucia Garcia Coats
El Paso - Lucia Garcia Coats, entered the gates of her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is proceeded in death by her parents mother Gudelia Garcia Gonzalez and father Leandro Gonzalez, husband Phillips Samuel Coats Sr., and son Phillip Coats. She leaves behind her daughters; Norma Gonzalez, Linda Mandes, son Phillips Samuel Coats Jr., 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and sister Eduarda Quezada Garcia. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Scripture Service will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019