Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucia Coats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucia Garcia Coats

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucia Garcia Coats Obituary
Lucia Garcia Coats

El Paso - Lucia Garcia Coats, entered the gates of her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is proceeded in death by her parents mother Gudelia Garcia Gonzalez and father Leandro Gonzalez, husband Phillips Samuel Coats Sr., and son Phillip Coats. She leaves behind her daughters; Norma Gonzalez, Linda Mandes, son Phillips Samuel Coats Jr., 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and sister Eduarda Quezada Garcia. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Scripture Service will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now