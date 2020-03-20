|
|
Lucia Huerta Perez
El Paso - Lucia Huerta Perez passed away, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, Consuelo and Francisco Huerta, and her daughters, Carmen Perez Humphreys and Pabla Perez. Lucia is survived by her children, Luz Perez Parks (Ronald Parks), Julia Perez Bustamante (Angel Bustamante) and Pablo Perez, Cheryl Malooly, 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Lucia lived a full life, dedicated to the Lord and her family. She led by example and instilled a passion for spirituality in her children and grandchildren alike. Lucia leaves behind a beautiful legacy of strength, perseverance and unwavering faith. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mrs. Perez's online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020