Lucila BalderramaEl Paso, Texas - LUCILA BALDERRAMAIt is with great sadness and sorrow to inform that Mrs. Nellie Lucila "Bibi" Balderrama, entered our Lord's Kingdom on August 14, 2020 at the age of 90. She departed this world peacefully with her family at hand.Bibi was born on November 10, 1929 to Ventura and Ciria Valenzuela in El Paso, Texas and moved with her family to Chihuahua City, Chihuahua at an early age. During her high school years, she met her dear partner and love of her life, Pepe. After a six-year courtship, they married on May 21, 1950. They lovingly raised ten children in their firm Catholic faith.From a very young age, Bibi's love of children, especially babies, was very apparent. She worked at St. Joseph's Maternity Clinic nursery caring for newborns. She then worked at Hotel Dieu Hospital in the same capacity until she commenced her career as a Unit Clerk at Providence Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, due to several strokes and Myasthenia Gravis, her work career was cut short in the early 70's, but she courageously battled her illness and devoted the rest of her time and efforts to her family.Her fervent faith in God taught her to model her life in a very Christian-like manner, and everyone who knew Bibi can bear witness that she was a very giving and generous person, always doing anything to help family members, friends and even strangers in their time of need. As the Matriarch of a large family, she took her role seriously and raised her children with a stern but loving manner. Her family was her life and always believed they were a reflection of her values but moreover, her Faith. She helped raise all of her grandchildren and played a very intricate role in their daily lives, always wanting to be a part of them. "Grandma Bibi" was always there for all of them. Bibi and Pepe were inseparable, always together sharing their love for music and dancing. They were well known by all their friends to be dance competition winners on many occasions.Mrs. Balderrama was preceded in death by her husband, Jose R. Balderrama, but has now joined him in Heaven with a Choir of Angels. She is survived by six daughters: Leticia Blanco, Esther Herrera (Sergio), Bertha Rios (Luis), Dolores Lopez (Luis), Rosa Balderrama (Willie), Laura Rodriguez (Fernando) and four sons: Joe R. (Sylvia), Jorge (Janice), Rafael (Margo) and Hector (Myrna). She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Envision Hospice Services. Furthermore, as testament to Mrs. Balderrama's ideals and teachings, her children all took turns in her care, but the family would especially like to thank her daughters, Esther and Rosa, who devoted themselves for the last five months to nothing more than her care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be limited and held privately for immediate family members only.