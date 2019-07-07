|
Lucila F. Rodela
El Paso - Lucila F. Rodela, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX a former YDSP pottery painter. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ildefonso Rodela, Sr,; children, Sylvia Trujillo (Jose Luis), Armida Rodela, Elsa Rodela, Yolanda Rodela-Gonzalez (Rafael, Sr.), Ana Maria Ortega, Anna Frances Rodela, Ismael Rodela (Hilda), Ildefonso Rodela, Jr. (Judy), and Lisa Rodela (Andrew); 21 grandchildren and 44 Great-grandchildren. Visitation for Lucila will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, July 9th at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019