Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home-Americas
9521 North Loop Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home-Americas
9521 North Loop Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home-Americas
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Delgado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille S. Delgado


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille S. Delgado Obituary
Lucille S. Delgado

El Paso - Lucille S. Delgado, 78, passed away May 29, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born to Antonio and Lucille Serna in El Paso. She married her beloved husband Raymundo Elizario Delgado and raised their sons, Raymundo Elizario Delgado, Jr. and Antonio Luis Delgado. Lucille is survived by her husband, two sons, five grandchildren and brother Luis Serna. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 p.m. A chapel service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. A committal service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Download Now