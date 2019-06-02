|
Lucille S. Delgado
El Paso - Lucille S. Delgado, 78, passed away May 29, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born to Antonio and Lucille Serna in El Paso. She married her beloved husband Raymundo Elizario Delgado and raised their sons, Raymundo Elizario Delgado, Jr. and Antonio Luis Delgado. Lucille is survived by her husband, two sons, five grandchildren and brother Luis Serna. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. with a vigil/rosary at 7:00 p.m. A chapel service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas. A committal service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019