Lucina Torres De Bond
El Paso - Lucina Torres De Bond, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother grandmother, great-grandmother and will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents J. Guadalupe Torres and Eva Pedraza. She is survived by her loving husband Gover Daniel Bond Jr., her children; Maria Perez, Javier Almante, and Teresa Rodriguez, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service will begin at 1:30pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019