El Paso - Lucy Munoz
Lucy A. Munoz, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of March 30th, 2020, at her residence of 7715 Cielo Vista Drive, in El Paso, Texas. She was 87 years old and a proud, life-long El Pasoan. Born on May 18th, 1932 to Luis and Carmen Aguilar she received all of her education in the Sun City and graduated from El Paso High School in 1951. She devoted her life to the well-being of her family and managed occasional endeavors in real estate while doing so. She supported various parishes in the Catholic Diocese of El Paso. She was preceded in death, by her mother, Carmen Willis. She is survived by; a brother, Luis Aguilar of El Paso, a daughter, Geraldine Kay Munoz of El Paso; a son, David Anthony Munoz and his wife, Stephanie of Austin, Texas; and a son, Randolph Lee Munoz and his wife, Shirley, of Mineola, Texas. Grandchildren include, Jennifer Brylowski, Randi Law, Rory Heath, Mia Munoz, Nick Munoz; and great grandchildren are Joshua Brylowski and Nathan Brylowski.
Because of recent restrictions regarding quarantine practices across the nation, there will be no visitation nor open-attendance Rosary. Instead, a virtual, on-line Rosary will be live-streamed from the Facebook page of Martin Funeral Home East, on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 6:00 pm (Mountain Standard Time). Also, because of the previously-mentioned restrictions, interment will be closed to all but a select few, immediate family members on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery. This graveside service will also be live-streamed through the Martin-Facebook page, as well. The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to the Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020