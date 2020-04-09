Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
on-line Rosary will be live-streamed from the Facebook page of Martin Funeral Home East
at 6:00 pm (Mountain Standard Time)
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
graveside service will also be live-streamed through the Martin-Facebook page
Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Munoz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy A. Munoz


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy A. Munoz Obituary
Lucy A. Munoz

El Paso - Lucy Munoz

Lucy A. Munoz, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of March 30th, 2020, at her residence of 7715 Cielo Vista Drive, in El Paso, Texas. She was 87 years old and a proud, life-long El Pasoan. Born on May 18th, 1932 to Luis and Carmen Aguilar she received all of her education in the Sun City and graduated from El Paso High School in 1951. She devoted her life to the well-being of her family and managed occasional endeavors in real estate while doing so. She supported various parishes in the Catholic Diocese of El Paso. She was preceded in death, by her mother, Carmen Willis. She is survived by; a brother, Luis Aguilar of El Paso, a daughter, Geraldine Kay Munoz of El Paso; a son, David Anthony Munoz and his wife, Stephanie of Austin, Texas; and a son, Randolph Lee Munoz and his wife, Shirley, of Mineola, Texas. Grandchildren include, Jennifer Brylowski, Randi Law, Rory Heath, Mia Munoz, Nick Munoz; and great grandchildren are Joshua Brylowski and Nathan Brylowski.

Because of recent restrictions regarding quarantine practices across the nation, there will be no visitation nor open-attendance Rosary. Instead, a virtual, on-line Rosary will be live-streamed from the Facebook page of Martin Funeral Home East, on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 6:00 pm (Mountain Standard Time). Also, because of the previously-mentioned restrictions, interment will be closed to all but a select few, immediate family members on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery. This graveside service will also be live-streamed through the Martin-Facebook page, as well. The family respectfully asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to the Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -