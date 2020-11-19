Pam,Liza and all the family, I am so sorry about the passing of your mom. I am really sad she was a great person was my good pal since I worked with her at the northeast office. Every day was a joy to work with her with our daily conversation or out to lunch. Never a dull moment with her then I met her two daughters since they were really young and how she was always proud and protective of her kids. It is a great loss for all who knew her but most of all her children. How she loved them so. Pam I am sure you well all of you will miss her dearly. I loved that I still had contact with her when we talked on speaker when we were at padres. Always making me laugh and well you know our language plus the best red enchiladas she would always send me. I really missed all our laughs and loved her so now she is laughing from up above. May she rest in peace and you will always have all the Joyous memories of all the time you all had her. Heaven has another Angel and she willl be watching over you always I am very sure of that. God bless you all always

Love Grace Muñoz and her family in Oakland

Graciela Muñoz

Friend