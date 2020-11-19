1/1
Lucy Aguirre
1943 - 2020
Lucy Aguirre

El Paso - Our beloved mother, Lucy Aguirre, 77, was called to Heaven and went peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was a mother, wife, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Lucy Aguirre, an El Paso native, was born on November 3, 1943. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose C. and Angela Nunez and also her ex-husband, Francisco Aguirre of 49 years. She is survived by her five children; Liza Gomez (Lizardo), Pam Aguirre, Cynthia Campa (Agustin), Michael Aguirre (Dinna), and Priscilla Mowry (Brian). She is the baby of 4 siblings; brothers, Bobby and Charlie and sister, Julie. She was a retired social worker who worked for the State of Texas for over 30 years. She loved gambling and spending time with her family. She was very blessed with her beloved 16 grandchildren; Steven Gomez, Chris Gomez, Jonathan Gomez, Nicholas Gomez, Erika Delgadillo, Ryan Delgadillo, Sarah Delgadillo, Raven Aguirre, Michael Aguirre, Isaac Campa, Isiah Campa, Iain Campa, Connor Mowry, Madison Mowry, Peyton Mowry, Taylor Mowry and 3 loving great grandchildren; Brooklynn Delgadillo, Londynn Delgadillo and Isaac Campa Jr. She is also survived by her beloved Yorkie, Dallas. She brought so much joy to so many. She was the strongest, most loving and giving mother and would give her shirt off her back for anybody. She was our rock and was always there for us. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. We love you momma!






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home West
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
November 19, 2020
Pam,Liza and all the family, I am so sorry about the passing of your mom. I am really sad she was a great person was my good pal since I worked with her at the northeast office. Every day was a joy to work with her with our daily conversation or out to lunch. Never a dull moment with her then I met her two daughters since they were really young and how she was always proud and protective of her kids. It is a great loss for all who knew her but most of all her children. How she loved them so. Pam I am sure you well all of you will miss her dearly. I loved that I still had contact with her when we talked on speaker when we were at padres. Always making me laugh and well you know our language plus the best red enchiladas she would always send me. I really missed all our laughs and loved her so now she is laughing from up above. May she rest in peace and you will always have all the Joyous memories of all the time you all had her. Heaven has another Angel and she willl be watching over you always I am very sure of that. God bless you all always
Love Grace Muñoz and her family in Oakland
Graciela Mu&#241;oz
Friend
