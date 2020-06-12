Lucy Tinajero AriasEl Paso - Lucy Tinajero Arias was born on April 10, 1931 as the 11th child out of 19 brothers and sisters born to Antonio and Esperanza Tinajero and raised at 3719 Findley Street in El Paso, Texas. She was a devout Catholic, a prayer warrior and lived her Faith daily. She was a daily communicant and a Eucharistic minister who believed it was very important for those unable to leave the home to receive the Eucharist. Not surprising that she passed away on the feast of Corpus Christi. As a teenager, she was very active in the San Francisco Xavier Parish, and a member of The Inesitas, Hijas de Maria and their choir, and also helped her parents clean the church. She was educated by Loretto Nuns at Guardian Angel Grammar School and St. Joseph's Academy, graduating in 1950.She worked at Union Furniture on Stanton Street where she reacquainted herself with her future husband of virtually 65 years, Victor Arias Sr., a Cathedral High School Alum. They actually had known each other after attending Guardian Angel School in their elementary years. After courting for two years they married on November 27, 1955, and had five children Vic Jr., Patsy, Rosie, Lucy and Rita.She was very active at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and School as room mother, in charge of raising funds by having Sunday Bingo Nights involving all of her family including her five children and also worked the church bazaars. She was also in charge of cheerleaders for Cathedral High School, while her daughters were cheerleaders and was very involved with Jesus and Mary High School and Loretto High School where her daughters attended.When her husband was Grand Knight for Council #2592 she started the Ladies Aux #2592, which in 1982, was voted 3rd best in the state at the KC Texas State Convention. After the children had graduated from high school, she joined St. Pius X Parish, helping Father Arturo Banuelos and Deacon Jim Szostek, by raising funds to build the new church, cleaning the church, counting monies after Mass and was also known as the Banana Nut Bread Lady always sharing her Ministry of giving joy to others by baking loaves of bread. She was a St. Pius choir member for 25 years , the 7am daily Mass song leader and also sang for special Masses. She loved exercising, ran two 5K races plus daily Jazzercise classes.She is survived by her husband Victor Sr. and son Victor Jr. (wife Sandy), Patsy (husband Dr. Al Piñon), Rosie Medina, Lucy Ann Ricketts (husband Michael Ricketts Sr.), Rita (husband Chris Gorman, Sr.) and her thirteen adorable grandchildren: Victor E (wife Janea), Jacob, and Crista Arias; Alyssa, Christina, and Marissa Piñon; Vanessa and Robert (Bobby) Medina; Lucy Ann and Michael Ricketts, Jr.; Chris Jr., Adrian and Jacob Gorman; and four great-grandchildren Arthur, Victor and Joseph Kronenberger and Vito Arias.With heartfelt gratitude to the angels who helped care for her: Casey, her Home Health Nurse (Grandview Home Health); her caregivers, Joanna & Dawn (Home Instead Senior Care) and her hospice nurses Belinda, Jessica and Jennifer (Envision Hospice). There are no words to express the blessings of your generous and charitable hearts.There is a visitation scheduled between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday, June 14th with a Rosary at 2pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home located at 1060 N. Carolina. The current guidance regarding COVID requires all attendees to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, masses in remembrance of Lucy would be appreciated.Memorial and celebration of life mass is pending.