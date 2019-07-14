Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Presbyterian Church
661 Lomaland Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luetta Salguero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luetta Lembeck Salguero


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luetta Lembeck Salguero Obituary
Luetta Lembeck Salguero

- - Luetta Salguero born August 25, 1930 died, July 9, 2019.

Her memorial will be at Faith Presbyterian Church, 661 Lomaland Drive, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. She was a homemaker, artist, elementary school teacher, Sunday school teacher, church elder. She became an El Paso resident in 1945, graduated from Austin High School and graduated with a BA of Ed from UTEP. She is survived by her sister Carol Forshee, her sons Victor and Wayne Salguero, three grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.