Luetta Lembeck Salguero
- - Luetta Salguero born August 25, 1930 died, July 9, 2019.
Her memorial will be at Faith Presbyterian Church, 661 Lomaland Drive, on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. She was a homemaker, artist, elementary school teacher, Sunday school teacher, church elder. She became an El Paso resident in 1945, graduated from Austin High School and graduated with a BA of Ed from UTEP. She is survived by her sister Carol Forshee, her sons Victor and Wayne Salguero, three grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019