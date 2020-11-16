Luigi Pellicano
El Paso - Luigi Pellicano was born on December 29,1921 to Don Vincenzo and Dona Refugio Serrano Pellicano. Luigi was looking forward to celebrating his 99th birthday next month. Luigi was a proud Bowie Bear when he was drafted into the Army. He served with distinction as an infantry man in the Battles of Bastogne and the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded two Bronze Stars; the first Bronze star was awarded when he single-handedly captured 14 German soldiers. He was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds he received in the Ardennes Campaign. He was proud to wear his yellow jacket as a member of the Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso. Luigi worked for his father Vincenzo at their grocery store, La Bella Italia. After his service, Luigi came back to work at the store that was renamed The Victory Store. He retired from Civil Service. Luigi had many memories, some happy, some humorous, but most of his family. Luigi is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 79 years, Maria Y. Rivas Pellicano, two sons, Vicenzo and Julio Pellicano and his sister, Judita P.Za
mora. He is survived by his daughter, Maria Dolores Carbajal and Son Louis Pellicano. Grandchildren; Francesca Maese, Andrea Farris, Christian Carbajal, Chris Pellicano, Erika Zuniga, Dino Pellicano, Sergio Pellicano, Major Gino Pellicano and Anthony Pellicano, great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family in Reggio di Calabria, Italy. Honorary Pallbearers are from the Members of Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso, Mr. David Chavez, Mr. Bobby Long, Mr. Tom Garcia, Fidel Canchola and Jose Benetiz
Private Viewing on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Private Services and Burial on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Services will be handled by: Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 (915) 855-8881