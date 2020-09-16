Luis A. AcuñaClint - Luis A. Acuña, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend was called by our Lord on September 14, 2020. Dad was the best father we could have asked for. He worked hard all his life and was the backbone of the family. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of San Lorenzo Catholic Church.Luis was born on August 19, 1938 in Socorro, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Fermina, daughter Angelita Soto, parents Angela and Francisco, and brother, Manuel.He will be forever missed by his children Luis Acuña (Lorenza), Gerardo Acuña (Hilda), Yolanda Saucedo (Jaime), Veronica Soto (Agustin), and Cynthia Franco (Mario), 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Lorenza Murillo and brother Francisco Acuña.Pallbearers will be: Gerardo Acuña, Gabriel Acuña, Albert Acuña, Adrian Soto, Daniel Acuña, Daniel Soto, LJ Soto, and Ricardo Franco. Honorary Pallbearers: Jaime Saucedo, Mario Franco, and Agustin Morales.Visitation will be at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 N Loop from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, with recitation of the rosary at 6:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020. Graveside service at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.