Luis Almonte IIIEl Paso - Luis Almonte III, 68, passed away at his home on Tuesday, surrounded by his family.Luis proudly served the County of El Paso as a Deputy for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for 31 years. He was most proud of the time he served as a Narcotics Canine officer for the Metro Narcotics Task force. He received numerous awards and recognition for his outstanding work, including being named the Canine Handler Officer of the Year for the State of Texas, on three separate occasions by the Texas Narcotic Officers Association.At his retirement, he was recognized by Congressman Silvestre Reyes, with a United States flag flown over the United States Capitol in his honor.Luis leaves his family and many friends behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 41 years, Terri, and his brothers, to include David Almonte (Martha) and Robert Almonte (Janet), as well as several nephews and nieces. We would like to thank Monsignor Arturo J. Banuelas for always being there for us. We would also like to thank Sheriff Richard Wiles and his staff at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office during this difficult time.Viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home, 12400 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas. Interment will be private.