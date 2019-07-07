|
Luis Armando House, Sr.
El Paso - Luis Armando House Sr. passed away on July 3, 2019 at 6:54 AM in his home in El Paso, TX. He was preceded in death by sister Martha Guereca. He is survived by his children, son Luis Armando House Jr., daughter Christina Marie Garcia, daughter Melissa House, son Matthew Brian House, mother Fransisca House, sister Norma Esparza, sister Linda House, wife Wanda Spale, four grandchildren, and countless loving family members. A memorial service is scheduled for July 13, 2019, 1PM at San Jose Funeral Home 601 S Virginia St. El Paso, TX. If his love touched your heart, we invite you to join us in remembering a life well-lived.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019