Luis BaezaEl Paso, Texas - Luis Baeza, 67 passed away September 18, 2020. He graduated from Burges HS and attended UTEP before enlisting in the US Marine Corps. Louie proudly served his country from 1974-1979 with the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines.Louie served his community with El Paso EMS as a Senior Paramedic, a member of the El Paso Mountain Rescue Team, and Flight Medical Team.In 1992, he began working for the International Union of Operating Engineers, where he spent his career advocating for the betterment and protection of working men and women. He retired from the I.U.O.E. in 2016 and spent his precious few years of retirement hitting the open road on his beloved motorcycle or in his recreational vehicle.He was a proud member of the Marines MC Mother Chapter, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, the Sun City Amateur Radio Club, member of the Safety and Security Team at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, and an Honorary Member of Benavidez Patterson All Airborne Chapter.Louie is preceded in death by parents, Magdaleno and Josefina Baeza. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Edna; brothers Miguel (Melanie) Baeza, Alfred Baeza, Ernesto (Irma) Baeza, and sister Olga Baeza; his children Jay, Selena (Byron), Matthew (Whitney), and the true lights of his life, his grandchildren, Jordan Baeza, Dominic Baeza, Peyton Baeza, Amani Lewis, Amar'e Lewis, Alexis Cordova, AJ Cordova, and his Great-grandson X'zavier.Visitation will be September 28, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel-Central; 3839 Montana Ave. with a Rosary at 7pm. Final respects will be September 29, 2020, from 11-12:30 p.m., with Interment at 1 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.